Regent Investment Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after acquiring an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,869,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,336,242. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

