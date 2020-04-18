Regent Investment Management LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,824,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,962. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

