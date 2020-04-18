Regent Investment Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,930,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.79.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

