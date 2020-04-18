Regent Investment Management LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Allergan by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.01.

Allergan stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,837,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,911. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average of $184.20.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

