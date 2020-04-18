Regent Investment Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 4,418,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $868.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.81.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. BGC Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

