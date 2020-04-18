Regent Investment Management LLC Invests $74,000 in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Regent Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GasLog Partners LP Unit as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 60,138.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 203,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 147,505 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 122,831 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. 630,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,750. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.84.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

