Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $8,701,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,203,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,752,042. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

