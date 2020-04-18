Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,214,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,417. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

