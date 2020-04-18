Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,060 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,574,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,924,918. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

