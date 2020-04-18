Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 57.38 and a quick ratio of 57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.40%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

