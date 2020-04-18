Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $9.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.05. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

