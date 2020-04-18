Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,655,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,902,490. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

