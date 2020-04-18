Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 27,098,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,072,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

