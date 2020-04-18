Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 107,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 3,047,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

