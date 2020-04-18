Regent Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

MAIN traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,922. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,826.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

