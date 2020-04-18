Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 105.7% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 103,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 53,229 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.6% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

LAMR stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. 1,277,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

