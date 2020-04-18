Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,588 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after acquiring an additional 947,056 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

