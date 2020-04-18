Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.46. 14,963,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,334,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

