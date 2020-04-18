Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC Sells 795 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. 40,493,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,615,388. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.