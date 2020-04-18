Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.00 ($46.51).

RNO traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €16.38 ($19.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.85. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

