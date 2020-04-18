Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RTOKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Rentokil Initial stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 53,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,653. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

