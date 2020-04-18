Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 133,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,467. Repsol has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Repsol had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

