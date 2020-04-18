REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. It offers Checking, Savings/CDs, Loans, Free ATMs, Lost/Stolen Cards, Treasury Management, Merchant Services, Business Bankers, Digital Banking and Asset Management services. Revere Bank is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

REVB stock remained flat at $$22.52 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Company Profile

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

