REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. It offers Checking, Savings/CDs, Loans, Free ATMs, Lost/Stolen Cards, Treasury Management, Merchant Services, Business Bankers, Digital Banking and Asset Management services. Revere Bank is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH stock remained flat at $$22.52 during midday trading on Thursday. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $274.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.51.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (REVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.