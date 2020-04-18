REXEL SA/ADR’s (RXEEY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded REXEL SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

RXEEY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 733. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. REXEL SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers and markets in the fields of construction, industry, and services. It offers electrical installation equipment, conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, and white and brown goods.

