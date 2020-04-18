RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 15,292 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 505.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 227,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,580. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

