RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 606,254 Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 606,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport comprises 1.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the fourth quarter worth $2,744,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the fourth quarter worth $2,594,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 105,007 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the fourth quarter worth $970,000.

NYSE:ETV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,542. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,286,037.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

