RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,040,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.50. 851,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

