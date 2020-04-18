RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,053,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.