RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,336 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. 11,692,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73.

