RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,359 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.55. 4,741,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

