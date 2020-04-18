RFG Advisory LLC Buys 269 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $9,666,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $13.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,670. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.65. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

