RFG Advisory LLC Buys 9,238 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,038,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,842,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 939,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 885,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 880,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 136,511 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 344,510 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 589,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

