RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GHY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. 196,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,550. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

