RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,994 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,675,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,655,000 after purchasing an additional 63,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,605,000 after acquiring an additional 57,885 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,199,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.89. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9144 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

