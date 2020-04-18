RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 661.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 409,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,212. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

