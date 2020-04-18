RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

NYSE:CCI traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $167.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,502. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.82. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

