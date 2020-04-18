RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 515.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.57. 3,133,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

