RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 293,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 414,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 153,143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 354,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,494,000.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.58. 561,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,822. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

