RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,617. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

