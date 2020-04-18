RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.51. 905,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,018. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

