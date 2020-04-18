RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $519,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 92,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 406.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,109. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day moving average of $167.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

