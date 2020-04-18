RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,113,000 after purchasing an additional 353,358 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 372,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 78,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $47.90. 2,008,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,989. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $51.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

