RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,711. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

