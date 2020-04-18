RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.12. 10,285,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,493,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $132.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

