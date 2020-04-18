RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,653,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,209. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.