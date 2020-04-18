RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 800.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,098,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,765,000. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,978,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,175 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

