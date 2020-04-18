RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3,692.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,510 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3,070.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 242,555 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,939 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 164,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 1,355,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,978. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27.

