RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. 829,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,023. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

