RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,908,000 after acquiring an additional 549,175 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10,477.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 484,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,596,000 after acquiring an additional 357,344 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,668,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,914,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. 979,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

